Discover castles and manors project at Isle open day

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership is holding an opening day on Saturday June 3 at St Andrew’s Church in Epworth to highlight the castles and manors project.

The local community is invited to go along between 10am and 2pm to discover the interesting Castles and Manors project and learn about upcoming archaeological investigations at Vinegarth in Epworth and how they can get involved.

The Castles and Manors project is one of a number of projects being delivered by the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership, with the overall all aim of reconnecting people with their landscape and heritage. Projects are made possible by National Lottery players, thanks to funding received from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Robert Fish from Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership is leading of the Castles and Manors project, he said:

“Epworth’s prominence in medieval England has never been fully realised. Home of William de Mowbray, the most resolute of the 25 barons who held King John to account over Magna Carta and John de Mowbray, who gave his tenants free use of the fenlands around Epworth, it has been a fortress refuge and a focus for non-conformism and rebellion for centuries.

“To the east and south of St Andrew’s Church stood the family’s Manor House on land we know as Vinegarth. Excavations in 1975/6 revealed the foundations and flooring of the manor complex. According to informed opinion, there is more to be revealed and this project aims to fulfil these theories.

“Come along to the open day and find out more about the project and discover the wealth of Epworth’s history.”

Robert Fish will be giving visitors tours of the Vinegarth site at the open day.

The Landscape Partnership will be on hand to talk to visitors about the project, volunteering opportunities, workshops and training from their pop-up exhibition stand.

There will be an interactive talk at 2pm on the Mowbray family by well-known historian and author Marilyn Roberts.

Local historian Melvyn Rose will also be taking people on a tour of St Andrew’s Church and telling them about the history of the church.

Free fun craft activities will be taking place between 10.30am and 2pm for families to get involved in, including design your own medieval tile and stained glass window.

For more details about the open day, contact the Landscape Partnership project team on 01724 297536 or email landscapepartnership@northlincs.gov.uk.