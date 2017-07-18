Classic ballet dates announced for Isle enthusiasts to enjoy

A top ballet company will bring two best loved productions to the area early next year, it has announced.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet will perform their own magical Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in the Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, in February, 2018.

Under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya, this company has won plaudits across Russia, Scandinavia, the United States and now, the UK.

Swan Lake will be staged on February 14 at 7.30pm and The Nutcracker the following evening.

Ticket prices start from £18.50 each and are on sale now. To book, visit www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776.