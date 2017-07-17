Are you a new band? Learn how to Get The Gig this weekend

Lincolnshire One Venues is presenting a day for those interested in pursuing a career in music.

The day, called Get The Gig, comprises of four unique workshops with special guests The Pylons, BBC Introducing and Youth Music.

Amongst other things, you will have an opportunity to network and share experiences with industry professionals, learn more about approaching and being heard by radio stations and how to stand out to gig organisers.

Download the information pack at http://bit.ly/2v3Z4yz

The event is on Saturday, June 22 from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are £10 on http://bit.ly/2sXnrkX