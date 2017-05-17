Arcade Fire tickets on sale now for Baths Hall gig

Canadian rock band Arcade Fire are coming to Lincolnshire next month.

The band have announced they will be performing at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on June 7.

Arcade Fire are one of the world’s biggest bands and have headlined huge festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Coachella.

They headline the Isle of Wight Festival on June 10.

Founded in 2001, all four of the band’s albums have been nominated for Grammy Awards, with The Suburbs winning in 2011.

Standing and seated tickets – priced £45 each (booking fee may apply) are on sale now.

Tickets are limited to four per person and the name of the lead purchaser will also be printed on each ticket.

Tickets are available on all 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2pQgnRm