Arcade Fire have a live date at the Baths Hall

Canadian rock band Arcade Fire are coming to Lincolnshire next week.

The band have announced they will be performing at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on June 7.

Arcade Fire are one of the world’s biggest bands and have headlined huge festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Coachella.

They headline the Isle of Wight Festival on June 10.

One of their most popular songs is Keep The Car Running, which they have performed live on UK and US television.

The song has also been covered by the likes of Bruce Springsteen and The Foo Fighters.

Founded in 2001, all four of Arcade Fire’s albums have been nominated for Grammy Awards, with The Suburbs winning in 2011.

The album also won the 2011 Brit Award for Best International Album and the 2011 Juno Award for Best Alternative Album.

That was the second time, the band had won the award, having also triumphed back in 2008 with their second album, Neon Bible, which also won the Meteor Award for Best International Album the same year.

They first came to prominence with their critically-acclaimed debut Funeral in 2004.

Neon Bible, The Suburbs and their 2014 release Reflektor were all shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and their score for the film Her received an Oscar nomination.

The Suburbs and Reflektor both topped the UK album charts while Neon Bible reached number two.

Tickets for their Baths Hall gig are £45 each (booking fee may apply) are on sale now.

Tickets are limited to four per person and the name of the lead purchaser will also be printed on each ticket.

Tickets are available on all 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2pQgnRm