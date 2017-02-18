Approve of Ayckbourn’s disapproval at Lincoln Performing Arts

Alan Ayckbourn’s award-winning comedy A Chorus of Disapproval is being performed at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next weekend.

Presented by The Lincoln Company, the play is set in the world of amateur dramatics and follows a drama society as they rehearse and prepare for The Beggar’s Opera.

Classic music sounds as the drama on stage finds its way into the lives of the players.

Expect pub brawls, swingers and seemingly endless rehearsals, all held together with Ayckbourn’s classic wit.

Performances are on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 and £8 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk