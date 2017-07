Choral group Anything Goes and Wales High School musicians will be live at The Crossing in Worksop later this month.

Completing a busy month at The Crossing, Anything Goes will present Choral Classics – A Journey through Time with music everything from Henry VIII to Jon Rutter.

Meanwhile, Wales High School musicians will perform music from shows and films.

The concert is on Saturday, July 15 and tickets are 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk