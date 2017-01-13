Antic Disposition to play Henry V in wartime at Lincoln Cathedral

Shakespeare meets World Ward One at Lincoln Cathedral next month as Antic Disposition present a new version of the Bard’s Henry V.

Marking the ongoing centenary of the WWI , Antic Disposition’s production is set in a French military hospital in 1915.

Five hundred years after the Battle of Agincourt, two groups of wounded soldiers, one French and one British, decide to raise their spirits by staging a production of Henry V.

This challenging piece of theatre is at Lincoln on February 13 and 14 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £35 (reserved) and £25 (unreserved) with £10 off for under-18s and available now at http://www.anticdisposition.co.uk