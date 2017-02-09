Anthony Strong is jazzing up the weekend

Live jazz comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend as NJ5 presents Anthony Strong and his Band.
Singer-pianist Anthony Strong’s swinging piano style brings a positive, feel-good energy to an unashamedly ‘old-school’ repertoire of jazz standards and classics, through to Stevie Wonder and Motown.
His on-stage personality and performances have wowed and entertained audiences around the world and his album Stepping Out topped the US iTunes charts.
Supper will come from a quartet of top jazz musicians.
The concert is on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm.
Tickets are £14, £12 and £5 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com