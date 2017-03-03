Answer those key questions in Wail at Lincoln

Why do whales sing? Why do humans wail?

These questions and more will be answered when Little Bulb Theatre presents Wail at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

Last year, Little Bulb began looking for answers to these perplexing questions

Now, they will share their findings in an aquatic cabaret of songs, science and soundscapes with chances to win cheap prizes galore.

The show is on Thursday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk