Annual Wroot Feast will have a Caribbean theme

Plans are well underway for the annual Wroot Feast, which this year will take place on Saturday July 8.

The 2017 family fun day will have a Caribbean theme, and there will be food from that region to sample.

Included in the attractions will be a dog fly display, children’s races, trade stalls, a fun fair, ferret racing, a beer tent, owls, a cafe, plus much more.

The feast will take place at the village playing fields, between noon and 4.30pm.

For more information email ambersanderson:gmail.com or telephone on 01302 771277.

Pictured trying his hand at pottery at last year’s event is little Elliot Pacheco.

