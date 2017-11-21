Anniversary concerts for Performing Arts Club St Johns

Performing Arts Club St Johns is celebrating its 10th anniversary month with a special concert at three Gainsborough venues.

Winter Wonderland will feature a selection of songs, dances and drama pieces from each of the group’s shows from the past 10 years.

The group will first perform the concert at Gainsborough Methodist church on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm.

They will then be at the Old Nick theatre on Friday, December 1, again at 7pm.

The final performance is at the Town Hall on Saturday, December 2 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for all shows are £3 (under-fives free) on 01427 678695.