Angels In America live from London at Trinity Arts Centre

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this week with Angels In America.

Starring Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, the production is being screened live at Trinity Arts Centre in two parts.

Angels in America is set in the mid-1980s.

In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) plays Prior Walter alongside a cast including Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (The Pass).

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award winning play is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse).

Part one is called Millennium Approaches and will be screened on Thursday, July 20 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sdvip8.

Part two is called Perestroika and is being screened on Thursday, July 27.

Tickets for that are available at http://bit.ly/2tiEACv