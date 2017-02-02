Andy is telling the story of Billy Joel’s greatest hits

Search

Andy Mudd starts in The Story of Billy Joel in Lincoln this weekend

Andy Mudd starts in The Story of Billy Joel in Lincoln this weekend

The music and song-writing talents of Billy Joel are being celebrated in Lincoln this weekend as Andy Mudd presents The Story of Billy Joel.

Every song Billy Joel wrote had a true story behind it, which was where the idea for this tribute show came from.

Andy Mudd stars as the acclaimed singer-songwriter in a show that is a combination speech and music celebrating the best of one of music’s biggest stars.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £16 on 01522519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk