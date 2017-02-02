Andy is telling the story of Billy Joel’s greatest hits

The music and song-writing talents of Billy Joel are being celebrated in Lincoln this weekend as Andy Mudd presents The Story of Billy Joel.

Every song Billy Joel wrote had a true story behind it, which was where the idea for this tribute show came from.

Andy Mudd stars as the acclaimed singer-songwriter in a show that is a combination speech and music celebrating the best of one of music’s biggest stars.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £16 on 01522519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk