Andy Fairweather-Low is back for another Drill Hall date

Former Amen Corner frontman Andy Fairweather-Low and his band The Low Riders are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Andy first came to prominence as the lead singer of Amen Corner where his hits included Bend Me Shape Me, Hello Suzy and If Paradise is Half As Nice.

He has also worked with major artists like Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, The Who, BB King, Van Morrison, Kate Bush and many more.

The concert is on Sunday, February 19 at 7.30pm and tickets are £20 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com