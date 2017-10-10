Andrew Lawrence in town on new live tour

Andrew Lawrence brings The Happy Accident Tour to Lincoln this weekend.

Andrew is a TV regular on shows like Live at The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow on BBC1 as well as Dave’s One Night Stand.

He also starred in the hugely successful self-penned BBC Radio 4 series, There Is No Escape.

Without question the most subversive voice in UK comedy right now presents an all new, riotously funny set of jokes, poking fun at Liberal pretentions, PC hysteria and his own awful parenting skills.

The Happy Accident Tour is a gag packed stand-up show about coming to terms with fatherhood.

It is at the Engine Shed on Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £13 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2xYMdCz