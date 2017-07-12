An evening with Germaine Greer in Lincoln

Acclaimed, controversial and admired, Germaine Greer comes to Lincoln next week to present her show Women For Life On Earth: The Inevitability of Ecofminism.

When Welsh women turned up at the RAF base at Greenham Common in 1981, they were carrying a banner that read Women for Life on Earth.

Feminists can be found wherever the planet and our fellow earthlings are in trouble.

They shepherd stranded cetaceans back into deeper water, stand in front of lorries carrying live animals to slaughter, lash themselves to conveyor belts in protest against the logging of old-growth forests, march and lobby against the threat of fracking.

The action they cannot be moved to take on their own behalf, they take on behalf of the planet.

The talk will last for approximately an hour and then there will be a half-hour Q&A session.

The event is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Tuesday, July 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2uFH4dO