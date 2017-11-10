An evening of Simon & Garfunkel classics

West End hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

This show celebrating the lives and stories of story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock & roll duo Tom and Jerry’, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert with hits like Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and more.

It is at the Baths Hall on Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets are £19 and £18 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2z3RNlv