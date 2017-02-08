An evening of Burt Bacharach at the Baths Hall

Celebrate the music of Burt Bacharach at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Back to Bacharach celebrates the magical music of one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century, who together with Hal David penned iconic hits like Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, Alfie, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and more.

Performed by West End singers, the show is on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm and tickets are £22.50 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk