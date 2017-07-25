Amy MacDonald to play the Baths Hall

Have your say

Amy MacDonald is coming to Lincolnshire later this year with her acoustic tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter who has sold more than nine million albums, will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 5.

Amy MacDonald burst on to the scene 10 years ago with the single Mr Rock & Roll and her multi-platinum-selling debut album This Is The Life which topped the UK album charts.

Her next three albums, A Curious Thing (2010), Life In A Beautiful Light (2012) and Under Stars (2017) also all made the top five in the UK.

Tickets are £25, £35, £45 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2vdpkYe