Amy MacDonald is live and acoustic at the Baths Hall

Amy MacDonald is live at the Baths Hall this weekend with her acoustic tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter who has sold more than nine million albums, will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Sunday, November 5.

Amy MacDonald burst on to the scene 10 years ago with the single Mr Rock & Roll and her multi-platinum-selling debut album This Is The Life which topped the UK album charts.

Her next three albums, A Curious Thing (2010), Life In A Beautiful Light (2012) and Under Stars (2017) also all made the top five in the UK.

Tickets are £25, £35 and £45 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2vdpkYe