All yellow brick roads lead to Lincoln

Follow the yellow brick road to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre as LAODS present The Wizard of Oz.

Click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto, as they journey through the magical Land of Oz This production contains all the much-loved songs from the Oscar-winning movie score and all the iconic moments.

Along the way, meet a host of famous characters like the Munchkins and the Wicked Witch of the West as LAODS go over the rainbow to the magical emerald city and the wizard himself.

Featuring songs like We’re Off To See The Wizard, Somewhere Over The Rainbow and Follow The Yellow Brick Road, the show is from Monday, June 12 to Saturday, June 17 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2qClC6K