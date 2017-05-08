All-Star tour is back for more top laughs

This year’s line-up includes Canada’s king of the one-liner and star of Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo Stewart Francis, Justin Moorhouse from Phoenix Nights’ and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mike Gunn, who has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow on TV and supported Lee Mack on tour.

The tour is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, May 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are £21 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2prEND7

Please note: This show is for unsuitable for under-15s.