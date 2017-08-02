All roads lead to Leadenham for folk fans

The Day of Lincolnshire Folk Festival returns to Leadenham this weekend.

Now into its eighth year, the ever-popular festival will see hundreds of folk fans come to the village for music, song and dance on Sunday, August 6.

600 Whiskies Unplugged will be presenting an array of local musical talent made up from a huge cross section of folk musical styles, Morris dance, workshops, sessions, sing around and lots of stalls.

Tom Lane, festival organiser, said: “600 Whiskies Unplugged started many years ago in The George pub in the village as a regular musical sing around once every month.

“Eight years ago it was discussed that it would be great idea to have a big session, but outside under a marquee for more people to enjoy.

“It has gone from strength to strength since then.

“It has established itself as one of the most popular fixtures in the folk diary and brings in hundreds of people from all over the county, the UK and mainland Europe.

“And it is totally free to get in.”

Guest musicians will include well known acts like Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher, Band From County Hell, blues Legend Soft Shoe Sam, Graham Pratt & Paul Dickinson, all the 600 Whiskies Regulars and many more.

The day starts at 11am and runs all day, with two stages and smaller venues around the pub, village hall and at the Leadenham Tearooms, where there will musicians and a large artisan market with an array of stalls and vendors.