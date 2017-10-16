All aboard for a Snark hunt in Lincoln

All children, animals and silly people are welcome at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend for The Hunting of The Snark.

Alice in Wonderland creator Lewis Carroll’s story of the impossible voyage of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is being brought magically to life in this sparkling musical comedy adventure for the family.

Fresh from London’s West End, this show features five high-energy actors, life-like puppets, fantastical characters, and lashings of daft humour.

A riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers including the Boy, the banker, the butcher, the baker, the bellman and the knitting beaver set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark.

On the journey they encounter the Jub Jub bird, the sly Bandersnatch and the dastardly Boojum.

Can a Snark be caught with soap, will the beaver escape the hungry butcher’s clutches, will the baker remember his name and does anyone know what a Snark actually looks like?

The show is at the Drill on Saturday, October 21 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm and on Sunday, October 22 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets and details are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com