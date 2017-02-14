Alfie Moore is getting away with murder in Gainsborough

Top cop turned top comic Alfie Moore is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week with his new show, Getting Away With Murder.

In this brand new stand-up show Alfie Moore, a former detective sergeant and star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It’s a Fair Cop, takes you on a thrilling and interactive journey through the art and science of a murder investigation.

What is it that goes into a making a murderer and why do they get caught – or not in some cases?

Experience first-hand how it feels to be part of planning ‘the perfect murder’.

Everything you need to know from choosing a murder weapon to disposing of the body.

The show is at Gainsborough on Thursday, February 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase