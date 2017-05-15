Alfie Moore is getting away with murder at the Plowright

Top cop turned top comic Alfie Moore is back in Lincolnshire this week with his new show, Getting Away With Murder.

In this brand new stand-up show Alfie Moore, a former detective sergeant and star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It’s a Fair Cop, takes you on a thrilling and interactive journey through the art and science of murder investigation.

What makes a murderer and why do they get caught – or not?

Experience first-hand how it feels to be part of planning ‘the perfect murder’.

Everything you need to know from choosing a murder weapon to disposing of the body.

The show is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Friday, May 19 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2q1NR0e