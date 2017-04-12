Albert and Harold Steptoe are on their way to Bawtry

The classic comedy duo Steptoe and Son are coming to Bawtry next week.

Rag and bone men Albert and Harold are father and son.

One proclaims he’s ‘a poor old man’ while the other protests that actually he’s ‘a dirty old man’.

Household favourites for entire generations throughout the 1960s and 1970s and still they continue to entertain audiences today.

Now, Hambledon Productions are bringing the pair back to stage.

Marking 55 years since the show’s first ever broadcast, this adaptation features the classic episodes Divided We Stand, Men of Letters and Come Dancing and excerpts from The Bath and Steptoe and Son – and Son!

The scripts by original BAFTA winning writers Ray Galton and Alan Simpson have been adapted by John Hewer.

The cast includes John Hewer (Tony Hancock in Hambledon’s Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes and Tommy Cooper in Just Like That: The Tommy Cooper Show) as Harold and Jeremy Smith as Albert.

The show is at Bawtry Phoenix Theatre on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 and £9 on 01472 388019 or online at www.bawtrytheatre.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk