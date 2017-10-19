Akon leading the Konvict Kartel to Lincoln

R&B legend Akon is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week with his new group Konvict Kartel.

Joining Akon in the line-up are Tre Carter, OG Boo Dirty and Tone Tone.

Akon is an American-born Senegalese singer, rapper, songwriter, businessman, record producer and actor who first gained global recognition with the 2004 release of Locked Up, along with the 2005 single Lonely, which made the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in Australia, UK and Germany.

Not long after, Akon collaborated with Eminem on the chart-topping Grammy nominated Smack That.

His Lincoln gig is on Tuesday, October 24.

Tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2zbTNI9