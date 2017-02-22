Adam’s story in a live streaming at the Drill Hall

The inspiring story of Adam Pownall is being told in Getting Better Slowly at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

What if you woke up to find your body was shutting down, unable to walk, talk or blink – and nobody knows why.

When Guillain Barré Syndrome affected Adam, it caused paralysis within days.

The remarkable story of his recovery is told through new writing, sound and movement in a live stream event on Sunday, February 26 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com