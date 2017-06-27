Adam bringing sound of Buble to Gainsborough

The smooth hits of Michael Buble can be heard at Gainsborough Town Hall this week as Adam Austin presents The Michael Buble Tribute Show.

Michael Buble has done what very few artistes have managed to do over the years - that is to take a classic type of music from a bygone era and recreate it into a modern sound.

Tribute performer Adam Austin has the smooth vocals, good-looks and most importantly the charisma of the worldwide star himself.

Smart, suited and booted, Adam’s charm and stage presence enable him to present his Buble show with poise and precision and he is guaranteed to have the crowd buzzing and singing along with Buble’s swing sounds.

The show is at the Town Hall on Friday, June 30 at 8pm (two-course dinner option available from 7.30pm).

Tickets are £17.50 (including meal) or £10 (performance only from the box office on 01427 617262 or 07484 536884 or online at http://bit.ly/2sOtub8