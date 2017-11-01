Adam Bloom leads the laughs at the Red Herring Club

The Red Herring Comedy Club is back at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Headlining this latest session will be Adam Bloom, with support from Peter Brush and Dan Nightingale.

The session is on Saturday, November 4 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £7 on the door or £10 and £7 in advance (group booking discounts available) from www.redherringcomedy.co.uk or the Drill Hall on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2laQ4HS