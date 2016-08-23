Viva Neil Diamond coming to the Drill Hall

Bob Drury, the UK’s top Neil Diamond tribute act, is bringing his new one-man show Viva Neil Diamond to Lincoln next month.

The show celebrates the past 50 years of one music’s most successful singers.

And it is bursting with many of his best songs, including Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer, Red Red Wine, and many more.

The show is at Lincoln Drill Hall on September 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £16 are available now from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com