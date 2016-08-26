Top tributes lined up for Big Fake Festival

End the summer with the sound of Oasis, The Stone Roses, U2, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and more at the Big Fake Festival at Thoresby Park.

Featuring some of the UK’s best tribute bands, the event is now in its third year.

It starts on Friday, September 2 with Queen tribute Flash, The Fillers (The Killers), Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys), Coldplace (Coldplay, The Total Stone Roses (Stone Roses), Green Date (Green Day) and Aladdinsane (David Bowie).

The line-up for Saturday, September 3 is led by Prodigy tribute Jilted Generation, along with Oasish (Oasis), Four Fighters (Foo Fighters), Kzabian (Kasabian), Blondied (Blondie), The Really Hot Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Stereotonics (Stereophonics).

On Sunday, September 4, the bill is led by The Stones (Rolling Stones) with Bon Jovi Experience (Bon Jovi), New2 (U2), The Jam’d (The Jam), Musest (Muse) and Kings of Lyon (Kings of Leon).

And as a special offer, if you enter a valid ticket code from a previous Fake Festival, you will get 50 per cent off your ticket for this year.

Camping is available for less than £100 for all three days, go to www.fakefestivals.co.uk for details and tickets.

If you can’t find your ticket from previous years, don’t worry as Fake Festivals will be email everyone who purchased tickets through their website with their ticket codes as a reminder.