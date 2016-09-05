Take a musical trip to Nashville in Kirton

A slice of country comes to Kirton in Lindsey this week with the touring show Nashville in The Round.

The evening will see Nashville residents Sarah Darling, Jenn Bostic and Kyshona Armstrong, each recording artists in their own right, come together for an evening of songs in the round from the music city in the style of the Nashville’s famous Bluebird Cafe.

Sarah Darling has supported stadium fillers such as Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Gill and Tim McGraw, accumulated more than a million downloads and performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry more than 80 times.

Jenn Bostic has won five Independent Country Music Association Awards and also performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

Kyshona Armstrong moved to Nashville in January 2014 and soon landed bookings on the local scene.

For a singer-songwriter like Kyshonoa, there’s no more basic function than getting on stage and getting something personal off your chest.

Their Kirton-in-Lindsey show is at the Jubilee Town Hall on Friday, September 9.

Tickets are available now online at www.sarahdarling.com/tour