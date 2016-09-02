Sura and Ling teaming at the Drill Hall

Acclaimed musicians Sura Susso and Ling Ping are joining forces for a special concert.

The pair will be performing at Lincoln Drill Hall on Wednesday, September 7.

Sura Susso and Ling Peng are virtuosos of two of the world’s oldest instruments –the kora and the erhu.

Sura and Ling, a child have played across every continent as soloists, songwriters, and band members.

And now, in the world premiere of this new show, they join forces, together with Michael Cretu on bass and Mohinder Singh on tablas.

The show starts at 2pm, for further details call 01522 873894 or visit www.lincolndrillhall.com