Summer music coming to All Saints in Misterton

Local musicians and guest artists will entertain at a summer-themed concert in All Saints’ Parish Church in Misterton later this month.

The concert will feature The Idle Missedatones, who debuted to great acclaim at a Christmas concert last year and have performed in Hull and Rotherham this year.

The group will perform a range of light classical music, including the world premiere of Fanfare to the Sun by a member of the ensemble, Alan Edgar.

The concert, which features piano, organ, voice, flute, clarinet, violin, saxophone, and guitar, is on Sunday, September 18 at 3pm.

Admission is by ticket only, tickets are £5 (unaccompanied children £2.50, accompanied children free) on 01427 891376.

Members of the church’s promised giving initiatives are free too.