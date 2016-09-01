Stick or twist with Kerry Godliman at the Engine Shed

Comedian Kerry Godliman brings her new tour, Stick or Twist, to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this month.

With her straight talking brand of quick wit and bewilderment, Kerry will be covering more of life’s anomalies.

Why is there a Buddha at the garden centre?

Why collect her children’s teeth?

And even though she can’t stand Aubergines, why is it her favorite emoji?

There’s load’s to get sorted and she’ll do all the talking.

She is at the Engine Shed on September 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are £13 on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.