Sixties legends The Dreamers live in Gainsborough this weekend

Sixties legends The Dreamers have a live date in Gainsborough this weekend

The group consists of band members, Alan Mosca, Bryan Byng, Colin Temple, and Steve Temple.

Alan and Bryan have been members of The Dreamers for more than 37 years, having been part of the original Freddie and the Dreamers with 60’s superstar Freddie Garrity.

The Dreamers enjoyed a string of hits in the 60’s with songs like You Were MAde For Me, If You Gotta Make A Fool of Somebody, I’m Telling You Now and I Understand (Just How You Feel).

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm.

All tickets are £20 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1tgZiSf