Showaddywaddy are live in Retford

Legendary rock & rollers Showaddywaddy are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, including Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more.

The show is on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm and tickets priced £19 and £21 are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com