Seth Lakeman has Drill Hall date

Folk star Seth Lakeman is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist is renowned for his innovative approach, ground-breaking albums and powerful live performances have put him at the forefront of the re-emergence of British folk and successfully steered it into the mainstream.

This latest tour will support his new album, Ballads of the Broken Few, and features young female harmony trio Wildwood Kin.

He is at the Drill Hall on Sunday, September 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.co.uk