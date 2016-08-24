Rob Beckett tickets nearly all gone

Fresh from a sold-out show earlier this year, comedian Rob Beckett will return to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this October with his show Mouth of the South.

And such has been the demand for the show, just 50 tickets are left.

Star of BBC1’s Live At The Apollo and Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, BBC2’s Mock The Week and ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, Rob is back to tackle the big issues in life like Kit Kats and flatbread.

He is at the Plowright on October 12.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.plowrighttheatre.com