Richard Hawley and Gaz Coombes headline Northern Sky this weekend

Richard Hawley and Gaz Coombes head the bill for this weekend’s Northern Sky Festival at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Joining the two main headliners on the main stage line-up will be John Bramwell from I Am Kloot, Juanita Stein from Howling Bells, John Smith and Ben Ottewell from Gomez.

Gaz Coombes headlines the second night of the Northern Sky Festival

Local acts have also grabbed a chance to get themselves noticed by playing at the event.

Richard Hawley will headline the festival on the first night, Saturday, September 3.

He found success in the 1990s in indie band The Longpigs and then with Pulp before starting a successful solo career which has seen him nominated for a Mercury Music Prize twice and a Brit Award once.

He is known for his 1950s image and his critically-acclaimed songwriting talents and subtle arrangements that make him one of the most revered and respected performers on the scene today.

Gaz Coombes will headline the second night of the festival on Sunday, September 4.

The former singer and guitarist with Supergrass, responsible for songs like Alright, Going Out and Moving, and albums like I Should Coco and In It For The Money, is now the Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award-winning man responsible for, amongst other things, the cover of The Kinks’ This Time Tomorrow for a John Lewis advert earlier this year.

Singer and lead guitarist in rock band Gomez, Ben Ottewell will also perform on the main stage on the Saturday.

Ben is well known for his unmistakable voice and talent for blistering and inspired guitar solos.

I Am Kloot’s singer-songwriter John Bramwell is another who has previously been nominated for a Mercury prize.

With a bag of classic songs and great stories, his live show brings together poetry, great guitar playing, a beautiful, unique voice and a little chaos.

Having spent more than a decade fronting critically acclaimed Australian band Howling Bells, Juanita Stein is now ready to embark on a journey all of her own.

Working with Gus Seyffert (Beck, Black Keys and Norah Jones) on her first solo record in Los Angeles, the outcome is a dusty and cinematic collection of alt-country tunes.

Juanita has long been inspired by the Americana sound and its origins, and while very much present on her new recordings, so is her trademark moody swagger.

John Smith is an English folk guitarist and singer from Devon.

He has toured Britain, Europe and America extensively, both solo and with artists such as Iron and Wine, James Yorkston, John Martyn, David Gray, Jools Holland, Gil Scott-Heron and Lisa Hannigan (whose records he also plays on).

Several more acts will also play across the festival’s three stages as organisers put together an eclectic mix of styles and genres for the event.

Tickets are available from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk