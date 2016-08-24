Rich Hall has live date at the Engine Shed

American comedy star Rich Hall brings his live show to Lincolnshire at the end of this year.

Best known for his regular appearances on QI, Rich Hall’s grouchy, deadpan style has made him the master of the acerbic observation and sharp-witted response.

As well as his comedy, he is also well known to TV audiences in this country for his BBC4 documentaries Rich Hall’s California Stars, Rich Hall’s You Can Go To Hell, I’m Going To Texas and Rich Hall’s Inventing the Indian.

An acclaimed and talented musician as well as comedy writer and performer (he is the man behind the comedy blues performer Otis Lee Crenshaw), Rich Hall is ready to share his latest indignations with the world with the people of Lincolnshire.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on December 4.

Tickets priced £16 are available now from the box office on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk