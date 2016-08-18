Pomp and splendour with a night of the Proms

The Last Night of the Proms comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will present classical extravaganza full of Pomp and Circumstance, celebrating the best of British music, plus many more well-loved masterpieces, popular arias and Proms favourites.

Featuring guest soprano Annie Gill, the programme will include Peer Gynt, Climb Every Mountain, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia.

The event is on September 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50, £23, £26.50 and £33 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

Group and school discounts are available.