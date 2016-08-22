Plowright date for Irish star Derek Ryan

Irish country star Derek Ryan is live at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next month as part of his latest UK tour.

Derek has become a sell-out artist in his homeland and has topped the Ireland’s national charts and the UK iTunes country charts with his albums and singles.

His theatre shows contain much of the music featured on his studio albums including many of his own self-penned songs, God’s Plan, Life Is A River and Hold on to your Hat as well as many country classics.

He is at the Plowright Theatre on September 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £19 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.plowrighttheatre.com