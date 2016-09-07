Turner gets better and better on his latest tour

Frank Turner, fresh from his opening slots at both the Reading and Leeds festivals, has announced a performance later this year at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.
You can see him and his band The Sleeping Souls there on December 5, as part of his Get Better Tour.
Turner has partnered with Plus 1 so £1 from every ticket sale goes to War Child, a charity supporting children and families affected by conflict and striving for a world where no child’s life is torn apart by war
See www.bathshall.co.uk, or call 0844 8542776 for tickets.
