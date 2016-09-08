Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members will be in action in a performance on Friday, September 9.

The venue will be St Paul’s Church, Morton as the society presents GMTS In Concert.

This will be an evening featuring favourite songs from musicals and films and the entertainment gets under way at 7.30pm.

Tickets to see GMTS In Concert are £6 and they will be available on the door.

Children who are accompanied by an adult can watch the concert for free.

The ticket price for the evening includes light refreshments.

Proceeds from the performance are for St Paul’s Church and GMTS.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Songs galore with GMTS In Concert Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...