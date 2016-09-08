Songs galore with GMTS In Concert

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members will be in action in a performance on Friday, September 9.
The venue will be St Paul’s Church, Morton as the society presents GMTS In Concert.
This will be an evening featuring favourite songs from musicals and films and the entertainment gets under way at 7.30pm.
Tickets to see GMTS In Concert are £6 and they will be available on the door.
Children who are accompanied by an adult can watch the concert for free.
The ticket price for the evening includes light refreshments.
Proceeds from the performance are for St Paul’s Church and GMTS.
