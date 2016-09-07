Fun for all with stand-up comics

Funhouse Comedy is back at The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, on Sunday, September 11, for a laughter-packed night.
Headlining the night is the unique duo Brian Damage and Krysstal.
Very popular on the comedy circuit with their unconventional vaudeville-style act, their sometimes bawdy humour is punctuated by silly songs, dancing and plenty of jokes. Before they teamed up, Brian was a musician and Krysstal an actress in Australia.
Support comes from the man of a thousand voices, Anil Desai. He started his career on the award-winning sketch show Goodness Gracious Me and since then has developed into a multi-talented stand-up with his diverse range of impressions. Full of confidence and enthusiasm he’s become known as “the stand-up chameleon”.
Also appearing will be the cheeky Jack Gleadow, Colin Havey with his quick punchlines and Dawn Rigby with her hilarious yarns about her existence within her family.The energetic and friendly Spiky Mike will be compere for the night.
Tickets are £9 in advance. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. See www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
