Cash tribute is at Trinity Centre

The leading Johnny Cash tribute act Keep It Cash will be in action this weekend in Gainsborough.

Keep It Cash prides itself on being Europe’s most authentic and longest running Johnny Cash tribute show.

Keep it Cash has been a tribute band to Johnny Cash since 2002, delving inginto the Man In Black’s considerable back catalogue to produce shows that have been wowing audiences up and down the land for almost 15 years now.

They have starred as the voice of Johnny Cash for a British Telecom TV advert and were booked by 20th Century Fox for the British launch of the film Walk The Line, the acclaimed Johnny Cash biopic that starred Joaquin Phoenix.

The gig takes place on Saturday, September 10, from 7.30pm, at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

For ticket details, go to https://www.ents24.com/gainsborough-events/trinity-arts-centre/keep-it-cash/1073777396

